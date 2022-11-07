A TEENAGER has been arrested as police investigate several reports of stolen cars and home break-ins across Tamworth on the weekend.
An Oxley police spokesperson told the Leader officers had been called to respond to a surge in property offending between Friday night and Monday morning.
"We have seen another spike in these offences, following on from arrests made last week," they said.
"Unfortunately, what we have seen is a number of premises and vehicles that have been left unlocked, and keys in cars."
Residents have been reminded to lock it or lose it.
Police are investigating a number of break and enters from the past few days, including in the South Tamworth and Calala areas.
Several cars were also reported stolen on the weekend, and some of those vehicles were still outstanding on Monday night.
Police have called for anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward as officers work to track down the stolen vehicles.
Anyone with information about property crime in the Tamworth region should contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Meanwhile the Leader can reveal a 17-year-old boy will front court on a string of property crime charges this week, after police homed in on him on Saturday morning.
Police confirmed inquiries made by officers investigating reports of a stolen car in the brickworks area led them to a West Tamworth home, where the teenager was arrested about 6.30am.
Six charges - including steal motor vehicle and break-and-enter - were levelled against him.
It comes after two teenagers were arrested for alleged property-related offending last week.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
