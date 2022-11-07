The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Family of Tamworth teenager Mark Anthony Haines confirms new coroner to review file after he was found dead on railway lines in 1988

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
November 7 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don Craigie hasn't given up the fight to find out what happened to his nephew Mark Haines in 35 years, and he's still pushing as hard as ever. Picture by Peter Hardin

A FAMILY is hopeful the new year could bring fresh insight into the tragic death of a Tamworth teenager more than 35 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.