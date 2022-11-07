A FAMILY is hopeful the new year could bring fresh insight into the tragic death of a Tamworth teenager more than 35 years ago.
Just days after the devastating news that Mark Anthony Haines' file was assigned to a coroner who was unwell and couldn't work, his family was told the file was reassigned to be reviewed by a different coroner.
His uncle Don Craigie told the Leader it was a welcome move.
"I'm hoping that in the new year things may be progressing," he said.
"I felt gutted that this kept getting pushed back further and further."
The body of 17-year-old Mr Haines was found on railway lines on the outskirts of Tamworth on January 16, 1988.
His family suspect others were involved and have been pushing for answers, leading a long and relentless charge to bring about justice for almost 35 years.
A coronial inquest returned an open finding into Mr Haines' death in 1988 and no charges have ever been laid in relation to the case.
A decision is set to be made about whether another inquest will take place.
"I can't wait to have our day in court," Mr Craigie said.
"It has not been forgotten, it will not be forgotten, and we will continue in our endeavours to find out what happened to our boy Mark, and [get] justice for him."
Mr Craigie said he expected the coroner would still need time to get their head around the matter.
But, he said he hoped the next stage would be for detectives, lawyers and the coroner to sit down for a roundtable discussion about what he described as a "complex" matter.
The Coroner's Court was contacted for this story.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
