NUNDLE and Kootingal residents think money would be better spent elsewhere than on trying to enforce smoking bans.
But after two community consultation periods, Tamworth Regional Council still wants them to butt out on their main streets.
Changes to the Smoke-Free Environment Policy are back on the cards, with senior environmental health officer Rachel Mann recommending it be extended to the two villages and more of Tamworth's CBD.
During the submission period, the majority supported extending the smoking ban to the portion of Peel Street between Darling Street and Bourke Street.
However, submissions from Nundle and Kootingal opposed the ban being extended to their main streets, with 60 upset Nundle residents even signing a hand written petition.
Their main concern - they wouldn't be able to smoke in the pub.
But Ms Mann said that's simply not the case.
"The feedback received from Kootingal and Nundle, whilst not in support, appears to focus around a perceived fear that a change to smoke-free Jenkins and Gate Streets would mean that smoking at the Peel Inn at Nundle and the Kootingal Hotel would also be banned," the report said.
"This is not the case as both of these venues are controlled by NSW Health under the Smoke-Free Environment Act 2000."
Council has proposed to strengthen its messaging to stamp out concerns.
The recommendation will go to a council meeting tomorrow night.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
