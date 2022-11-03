A TRUCK ROLLOVER in the Liverpool Plains has led the local council to issue a strict warning to road users.
A cattle truck was washed off the Gap Road causeway in Werris Creek during the rain event which hit the shire this week.
A spokesperson for Liverpool Plains Shire Council said drivers were urged to pay attention to road closures.
"This is what happens when a truck driver ignores local road safety measures that have been put in place and decide to drive across a flooded causeway," the spokesperson said.
"The danger is real."
It's the second time council has had to issue a warning to drivers to obey road closed signs.
A do not enter warning was issued for Quirindi on Tuesday morning, after heavy rain led to flash flooding.
Four people staying at the caravan park in Quirindi were moved to higher ground and the showground was set up as an evacuation area.
Gap Road closed on Wednesday and will stay closed until November 6 to complete major roadworks.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
