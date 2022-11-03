The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Cattle truck rolls on Gap Road in Werris Creek, Liverpool Plains Shire Council issues warning to road users

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A cattle truck rolled over after driving across a flooded causeway in Werris Creek. Picture by Liverpool Plains Shire Council

A TRUCK ROLLOVER in the Liverpool Plains has led the local council to issue a strict warning to road users.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.