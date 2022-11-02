The Northern Daily Leader
Exclusive

Logan Rodney Harris sentenced for punching man at Southgate Inn in Tamworth while off-duty as a police officer

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
November 3 2022 - 5:30am
Logan Rodney Harris has pleaded guilty to common assault after an incident while he was off-duty in Tamworth in April. Picture from ACM file

AN OFF-DUTY police officer visiting the area for a rugby carnival has been treated no differently than any other member of the public for punching a man in the head at a Tamworth pub.

Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

