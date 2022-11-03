DELAYS to the Treloar Park Tennis Centre upgrade will mean players won't be hitting the courts until next year.
Wet weather and supply constraints have pushed back the timeline for the $3.6 million international-standard tennis centre, which is slated to open by March next year.
Tamworth Regional Council manager for project planning and delivery Mark Gardiner, said the slope of the East Tamworth site had created an "extra challenge" to squeeze the new courts in.
"We're going to have 13 courts on completion," he said.
"But the nine international standard courts are larger in terms of length and width."
The re-development will see the addition of two extra courts and a fully upgraded, family-friendly clubhouse, which will be managed by Wests Entertainment Group.
As courts are completed, Mr Gardiner said there was a chance council could implement a staggered opening to get players back to the centre as soon as possible.
"If some of the courts are completed and safely accessible and ready to go, we will certainly be working with the contractor to try and stage access to some of the new courts," he said.
Despite the challenges, "great progress" had been made on site with four slabs already poured and retaining walls under construction, Mr Gardiner said.
But he said there was still "lots to do", including fencing, lighting and surfacing the courts.
The re-development will also include the construction of a small off-street carpark.
Napier Street will also be marked for carparking spaces to accommodate players and spectators.
With the centre slated to open after the summer tennis season, Mr Gardiner said council and Wests had been in talks with the tennis community about alternative facilities for training and playing.
"The big challenge for them I understand, was during the winter months struggling to find enough facilities with lights, with the shorter day time hours," he said.
Two courts at Treloar Park have stayed open for training and playing during the upgrade and will stay that way for "as long as possible", Mr Gardiner said.
Council is working closely with Tennis NSW to pencil in major tournaments for the 2023 season once the centre is complete.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
