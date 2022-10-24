The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Driver rescued by RFS member on tractor after driving into floodwaters on Rangari Road near Manilla

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 24 2022 - 4:59am, first published 4:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POLICE said a man is lucky to be alive after he was rescued from the roof of his car after driving through floodwaters near Manilla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.