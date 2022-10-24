The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Hundreds of homes impacted by flooding in Moree as rescue personnel set up tent city for huge clean up operation

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 24 2022 - 3:54am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MORE than 300 homes are believed to have been impacted by flooding across Moree as an army of rescue personnel head for the town for a major cleanup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.