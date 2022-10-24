THE State Emergency Service (SES) warns floodwater is not receding across places like Gunnedah, Moree and Wee Waa like usual, meaning the water will linger for longer.
Acting Namoi Region Controller Andrew Galvin said flooding had peaked in Gunnedah, Wee Waa and Moree at major levels, with Narrabri hitting the major flood level on Monday morning.
At least 58 people registered for help through the evacuation centre in Gunnedah, "but only a few people required accommodation", the SES said.
The Namoi River peaked at 8.47m at midnight on Sunday in the Gunnedah township and was at 8.41m on Monday.
In the latest flood bulletin released on Monday, releases from Keepit Dam peaked overnight, and this flow combined with inflows from the Peel, and Mooki Rivers have caused the major flooding in the town, the Bureau of Meteorology said.
The SES believes the river could remain above the major flood threshold of 7.9m in town until at least Wednesday.
"The floods will be slower to recede then they have ordinarily," Mr Galvin said.
"We know people are keen to get back into homes, and the community in general to get back, but all indications is this is not going to recede quickly.
"We're asking for people's patience.
"It will take some time to get things back due to the volume of water that has affected roads and properties."
The Namoi at Carroll Village peaked above the moderate 8.80m flood level and flooding continues, but most people had returned home on Monday.
Police rescue, the Australian Defence Force, Fire and Rescue NSW, the Rural Fire Service and Oxley police are all working with the SES on the ground in Gunnedah.
Mr Galvin said the SES was working with other emergency services to get people back on their feet.
"There is no significant rainfall forecast in terms of the weather outlook so that should be good to allow the water to get away," he said.
"We're just working to get people back into home and doing the arrangements for resupply to those rural properties that are isolated."
Dennis Buck is the SES Chief Inspector for the Upper Namoi Cluster and said "it's a watch and wait" situation for Gunnedah on Monday.
"It's extremely steady," he said of the Namoi River on Monday.
"We've had some requests for welfare checks which we're carrying out, and we have some in-water technicians and on water flood boats so we're working with those."
He said it was still too early to tell how many houses had been flooded because crews couldn't get into the areas to check.
"There is a lot of yards that have the water flowing through them which brings the debris and that not very nice water," he said.
The evacuation order for Gunnedah remains in place covering the streets east of Chandos Street including:
The SES maintains the properties, businesses, roads and essential services are expected to be impacted by dangerous floodwater for a number of days.
