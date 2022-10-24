The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Namoi River peaks in Gunnedah with major flooding; 58 people register for help at Gunnedah evacuation centre

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 24 2022 - 1:30am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE State Emergency Service (SES) warns floodwater is not receding across places like Gunnedah, Moree and Wee Waa like usual, meaning the water will linger for longer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.