A TEENAGER stole a luxury car then used it to slam into another teenager's motorbike four times, less than a month after intentionally hitting and injuring them with a different car.
Tyrone Peachey was sentenced in Tamworth Local Court to a jail sentence to be served in the community, as well as good behaviour orders, for the "spate of offending".
The 19-year-old must also pay more than $12,200 in compensation for damaging a "prized possession" motorcycle.
The court heard the victim and Peachey were known to each other and there was "tension" between them.
Peachey was charged after he broke into a home on his own street in Oxley Vale in the early hours of February 14, took the keys to a Mercedes Benz then jumped in the driver's seat and stole the car.
The disqualified learner driver then drove to the victim's Tamworth workplace.
READ ALSO:
The victim and a colleague heard a car "revving and skidding" about 6.15am then heard a loud smash.
They went to investigate and saw the victim's motorbike lying on the footpath.
They watched on as the luxury car hit the motorcycle another three times before Peachey gave the victim "the finger" and drove off.
The motorbike was not able to be ridden afterwards because of the damage.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie told the court the motorbike was an unusual item.
"It is a serious, deliberate act of damaging someone else's prized possession, I would say," Sergeant Baillie said.
He described the earlier break-and-enter as "sufficiently serious".
The offending unfolded less than a month after Peachey had an altercation with the victim on a Tamworth street which left him with "unresolved" injuries.
The document laying bare what happened reveals Peachey was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla just after 6pm on January 20 when he drove along a street where the victim was standing.
The police facts show the victim was on the road and hit the car with a baseball bat before Peachey slammed into them at about 20 to 30km per hour.
The victim slid onto the bonnet then hit the road.
They dislocated their shoulder and also suffered a deep cut to their face and grazes to their body.
The victim was taken to hospital and Peachey had charges levelled against him.
Magistrate Julie Soars said Peachey's actions had had a "serious impact" on a young person.
"It was reckless ... the injuries caused to the complainant have not yet resolved fully," she said.
The court heard Peachey had shown he could turn things around by going to a rehabilitation facility and obtaining qualifications after spending more than a month behind bars.
"The prosecution is not blind to that," Sergeant Baillie said.
The court heard Peachey had "taken responsibility" for the offending early on by pleading guilty to four charges.
Peachey told the court he would take up a job opportunity in mining so he could pay off the compensation order.
He was sentenced to an intensive corrections order for nine months for the domestic violence-related offences of destroying or damaging property; and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He was hit with a good behaviour order for 14 months for break, enter and steal; and a 12-month order for taking and driving a vehicle without consent.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.