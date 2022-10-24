The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

The Australian Physie and Dance Association in Tamworth was wreaked by vandals overnight

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
October 24 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sheridan Lockyer hold one of the trophies destroyed by the vandals. Picture by Peter Hardin

Trashed trophies, mangled mirrors, and scattered skirts have confronted young dance students and their teacher following their return from Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.