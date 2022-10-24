Trashed trophies, mangled mirrors, and scattered skirts have confronted young dance students and their teacher following their return from Sydney.
Teacher at the Tamworth Australian Physie and Dance Association Sheridan Lockyer said she received a call on Thursday that vandals had wrecked the hall.
Before she returned on the weekend, she said it was clear they'd been through yet again, and even slept overnight.
"They've gone through and ripped out all of the decorations, the kids' trophies have been smashed and torn apart," she said.
The junior dancers now have just a few weeks to practice before the next competition at the hall, which now has nothing for them to practice with.
Ms Lockyer said she's only just had the chance to inspect the damage, and has been shocked by the senselessness of it.
"We had mirrors all across the front so the girls could watch their own performances," she said.
"But now they're in pieces on the floor."
Mixed amongst the glass from the mirrors was also the glass of liquor bottles, which give some indication as to the story behind the damage.
Each of the mirrors cost hundreds of dollars, but much else including the club's memorabilia, is priceless to the club.
"Memorabilia from the club has been damaged that we can't replace," she said.
"It's sad."
READ ALSO
And it's not just the material cost which has struck the club.
Many of the young students were shocked by "someone invading their space," according to Ms Lockyer.
"My children have seen the damage that was done and both have been very emotional about it," she said.
"They've spent a lot of hours here.
"Not only for them but for their friends, it's just not right."
However, the club is determined to continue practicing their craft, so long as they can get the floor clear.
"Classes will go on regardless. These kids aren't going to miss out," Ms Locker said.
"I'll beg, borrow, and steal from anyone to make sure the show goes on."
Mr Lockyer is now hoping the community can come on board to help them clean up and replace what they are unable to themselves.
She said a generous person bought them cleaning products and parents have been enlisted to clean up what they could.
"The Rugby Club has also offered cleaners to come in and do what we can't. The heavy lifting and things like that," she said.
But to really get up and running again, Ms Lockyer said they're going to need help replacing the mirrors as well.
"If there's any companies out there that can donate some mirrors for these girls it would be greatly appreciated," she said.
When asked what she'd say to the people responsible for the damage, Ms Lockyer was terse.
"Find something better to do with your time," she said.
"These are little girls who have been through a lot with COVID. They've missed out on two years of competition.
"They've finally got a full year of dance and now this happens to them."
A police investigation is ongoing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.