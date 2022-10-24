AGRICULTURAL losses are stacking up, as the hopes for some farmers to make it to harvest are slowly washed away.
Just weeks out from the start of the canola harvest season, towns cross the North West are facing a huge economic blow following major flood events.
Gunnedah, where agriculture is the biggest sector to the town's economy, has faced six floods, with more than half of them reaching major flood level, since November last year.
Mayor Jamie Chaffey said the "disappointing" and "devastating" circumstances would be felt right across the shire.
"Prices are quite strong, yields were looking good," he said.
"But unfortunately many of those crops will now be lost."
With winter crops ready to harvest in the coming months and planting for summer crops to start soon, the impact is expected to be "significant".
"Fifty per cent of our agricultural outputs are cotton," Cr Chaffey said.
"If we miss our cotton planting and miss our cotton season this year that will further impact our economy."
The movement of beef and cattle away from grazing areas will also force farmers to adapt to new conditions.
For farmers in the Liverpool Plains, hope is running out.
Mayor Doug Hawkins said it was unclear whether crops would make it to harvest this year.
"Prior to this latest one [flood], there was still a lot of optimism amongst farmers that they would be able to salvage a little bit of last year's crop," he said.
"But I'm not so sure now that it could happen."
The road network has also taken a beating from the rain with major damage to thoroughfares like Coonabarabran Road and Gap Road.
"But they will still be serviceable," Cr Hawkins said.
"The biggest hold up for the producers will be to be able to get onto their ground to harvest the crop."
In Moree, the damage bill to wheat alone is expected to exceed $150 million, well above the price to plant a crop which comes in at $42 million.
Fresh calls have been made from NSW Famers for urgent assistance for farmers to deal with the financial turmoil as the water recedes.
NSW Farmers grains committee chair Justin Everitt, said what had been dubbed the "wet drought" would place added pressure on growers.
"It's heartbreaking," he said.
"After this wet drought farmers may be faced with a cash drought as they try to find the money to clean up and go again.
"The soil will be ready, but they may not be able to afford to plant in it."
NSW Farmers has called on the federal government to bolster relief payments ahead of this week's federal budget announcement.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said floods had been "tragic" for many regional families.
"Our agricultural communities and farmers were looking forward to a bumper harvest," he said.
"We've gone through a drought four years ago and now we've gone through floods."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
