A MAN accused of stabbing another man in the temple has had his case delayed again as lawyers work towards a possible resolution.
Kane John Smith-Croft remains behind bars and did not appear in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday.
The court heard the 26-year-old would not yet be able to enter pleas to the serious charges against him.
"Your Honour, I'm seeking a two week adjournment, there are ongoing discussions," Legal Aid solicitor Wendy McAuliffe said.
She acknowledged the case had been hanging around in the local court.
It is set to be escalated to the district court for either sentence or trial when pleas are entered.
"The matter will be committed one way or another on the next occasion," Ms McAuliffe said.
Magistrate Mal Macpherson adjourned the matter to later this month.
The case had already been delayed for a month on the last occasion, also for discussions to continue.
Smith-Croft has been behind bars for almost a year. He was arrested on the afternoon of October 28 after police were called to reports of a brawl at a West Tamworth home.
Smith-Croft is accused of stabbing a 32-year-old man in the head with a bodkin.
The court previously heard an eyewitness claimed the bodkin was embedded in the alleged victim's left temple.
He was put into an induced coma and flown from Tamworth to Newcastle for surgery.
Smith-Croft has not entered pleas to charges of wounding a person with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm; affray and the related allegation of contravening an AVO.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
