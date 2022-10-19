POLICE have had another breakthrough in their investigation into a Tamworth carjacking at gunpoint last week after arresting another teenager.
The Leader can reveal the 15-year-old boy was captured in an operation in West Tamworth on Wednesday.
He's accused of being one of the boys who was joyriding in the stolen Audi Q5 which was taken at gunpoint from a 55-year-old Tamworth woman.
It's understood the boy was captured after a week of searches after police identified him as a person of interest. The Proactive Crime Team homed in on the boy and found him on Wednesday morning.
He was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station.
A spokesperson for Oxley police confirmed the boy's charge for being carried in a conveyance taken without consent. He remained in custody at Tamworth Police Station on Wednesday night ahead of a bail hearing in the children's court.
READ ALSO:
"Police have been searching for this juvenile as part of our investigations," the Oxley spokesperson said.
"The Proactive Crime Team as part of their inquiries located the juvenile and he was taken into custody."
The boy is not charged with the carjacking of the woman, or firearm offences, with police still investigating who was armed in the car, and who was behind the wheel.
Police are remaining tightlipped on some of the details in their investigation "for operational reasons", but said on Wednesday that investigations were continuing.
"This has been a priority investigation due to the serious nature of the carjacking and we are using all resources to track down those behind it and put them before the court," the spokesperson for police said.
Oxley police have already arrested two other 15-year-old boys in connection to joyriding in the stolen Audi.
The Leader revealed one of teens was arrested in South Tamworth on Monday, and was denied bail in Tamworth Children's Court on Monday afternoon.
A second 15-year-old boy has been charged with being carried in the stolen Audi.
The terrifying carjacking unfolded on October 10 about 5am in Dowe Street in the Tamworth CBD.
The 55-year-old woman had parked her Audi Q5 in the street when she was confronted by two offenders.
The offenders demanded the keys to the car and brandished a firearm. They then stole the four-wheel-drive and took off.
At the time, senior officers had been concerned about the stolen Audi which was seen repeatedly driving around the Tamworth CBD after the carjacking, attempting to goad officers into chasing it.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.