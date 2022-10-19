The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Third teenager arrested in West Tamworth in connection to Dowe Street carjacking investigation

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 19 2022 - 6:59am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Proactive Crime Team arrested the boy in West Tamworth on Wednesday. Picture from file

POLICE have had another breakthrough in their investigation into a Tamworth carjacking at gunpoint last week after arresting another teenager.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.