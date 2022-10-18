The Northern Daily Leader
New England police work with rural crime counterparts in three-day blitz targeting stock theft and illegal hunting

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 18 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:30am
Officers stop a ute as part of the hunting blitz in the New England and Coffs-Clarence areas. Picture supplied by NSW Police

A RURAL crime blitz has uncovered firearm and livestock offences after police stopped more than 60 vehicles.

