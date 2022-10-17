A TEENAGER is behind bars accused of riding in a luxury car police allege had been stolen at gunpoint from a woman in the Tamworth CBD before dawn.
The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, fronted children's court in Tamworth on Monday afternoon.
He was formally refused bail by the court and police have been ordered to compile a brief of evidence in the case.
Police allege the teenager had been travelling in a stolen silver Audi, which was allegedly taken during an armed carjacking in East Tamworth before dawn on October 10.
The 15-year-old faces the charge of allowing himself to be carried in a vehicle taken without the consent of the owner between 4:50am and 5am that day.
The teenager is not charged with the carjacking.
The teenager also faces further property charges stemming from separate alleged offending earlier this month, including breaking and entering an Oxley Vale home; knowingly being carried in a stolen Hyundai; and entering the premises of a Raglan Street home with the intent to steal.
The teenage boy had his case adjourned to Tamworth Children's Court in December. He will remain in custody.
Detectives have spent the past week investigating reports two males confronted a 55-year-old woman as she parked her Audi Q5 near a coffee shop on Dowe Street early on the morning of October 10.
Police said at the time a firearm was brandished and the keys to the car were demanded, before the four-wheel-drive was stolen. The offenders fled the scene.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
