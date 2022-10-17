A TEENAGE boy who went missing from Tamworth has been found safe and well.
Harrison Crowell, aged 14, has not been seen since about 8am on Thursday, but was found on the weekend.
On Monday, police confirmed that Harrison attended Tamworth Police Station and was safe and well.
NSW police confirmed the search was over for the missing boy and thanked the public for their help.
A huge search and social media appeal was sparked on Thursday after Harrison disappeared.
Police said he was at a Wyndham Close home in Daruka on Thursday morning, but when he did not return home later that day, officers were alerted.
Family members had been searching for the 14-year-old and took to Facebook in a bid to find anyone who might have seen him.
On Friday afternoon, a statewide appeal by NSW Police to track him down was launched, before he was found.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
