The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Olympic Swimming Pool remains closed, Manilla pool to reopen following floods

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
October 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rose, Blake and Phonix Chapple enjoy a swim at Scully Park pool. Picture by Peter Hardin

IT could still be weeks before swimmers will be able to make a splash in the Tamworth Olympic Swimming Pool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.