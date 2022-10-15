IT could still be weeks before swimmers will be able to make a splash in the Tamworth Olympic Swimming Pool.
After Tamworth experienced its first taste of summer this week locals were able to dive back into Scully Park, Kootingal, Barraba and Nundle's swimming holes. But Tamworth's CBD and Manilla pool stayed closed to visitors.
And it could stay like this for some time.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council told the Leader it could still be weeks before the Olympic pool, on Kable Avenue, opens to the public.
"The Tamworth Olympic Swimming Pool is ready to open," they said.
"But given its current water temperature is below 20 degrees, and the facility has no heating, it is expected to open in coming weeks when the weather warms up."
Manilla swimming pool has remained shut after flooding rains wreaked havoc at the facility.
After two floods in just two weeks, council staff were forced to restrict the water flow when re-filling the pool, pushing the timeline on opening back.
Flows were restricted to prevent an impact on nearby residents, which would see them provided with dirty water.
But with the rain clouds clearing up, council confirmed the Manilla Memorial Swimming Pool will re-open to the public on Tuesday.
Council put a call out to the community in September to have their say on changing the opening hours of the Manilla pool to make the community more "liveable".
Residents were given the option to amend the normal operating hours, six days a week, from 12pm to 6pm, to include early morning options.
Community consultation has closed and the pool opening times will remain as Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm until 6pm.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
