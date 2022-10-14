A FIRE which broke out in a local tip has been extinguished after crews spent hours on the ground battling the blaze.
Emergency services were alerted to the out-of-control fire at the Moree Waste Management Facility about 1.20am.
The Moree Rural Fire Service (RFS) brigade was deployed and arrived to find a section of the landfill site off Evergreen Road on fire.
"These types of fires are extremely difficult to fully extinguish due to the large amount of heat that is retained in the ground," an RFS spokesperson said.
"Crews spent most of the early morning containing the blaze."
Almost three hours later, crews contained the fire and left the scene.
About 8am on Wednesday, firefighters returned to the landfill, and together with crews from Moree Plains Shire Council, were able to extinguish the blaze using an excavator, by moving materials to douse hot spots.
The work took several hours but crews were able to mop up the remaining hot spots.
"Fantastic work by our attending crews, rubbish fires are generally a very difficult incident to tackle. Overall a great result," the RFS spokesperson said.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
