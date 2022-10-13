Residents of a Tamworth aged care home routinely waited for hours for help after pressing the call bell, while the facility's medication cupboard lay bare, according to a new audit.
The Age Care Quality and Safety Commission conducted Tamworth's first site audit since 2020 at Bupa Tamworth, in August.
In findings released recently, auditors judged the aged care facility to be non-compliant with all eight standards that are requirements for aged care homes.
The facility has been ordered to make 29 specific improvements in order to ensure compliance with the quality standards.
The audit revealed problems with understaffing, poor catering practices, a lack of cleaning and basic maintenance, and staff behaviour that was not "respectful, kind or caring" of customers, among other failings.
Auditors themselves assisted one consumer, who was left in the dining room alone and didn't know where they were. The "consumer was seen to be visibly upset after being lost in the staff-only area by the staff room and kitchen," they reported.
A Bupa spokesperson said the organisation was "sorry we've let down our residents".
"We need to do better for our residents and their families, and we are committed to providing the high-quality aged care that our residents and their families expect and deserve," the spokesperson said.
Auditors reviewed a medication report revealing that there had been "no stock of medication for consumers on approximately 168 occasions" during a five-month period, including antibiotics, blood pressure and heart medication and pain medication including schedule eight medication.
There was "no risk mitigation strategies to address the stock of medication or risk to consumers", the auditors found.
"There was also a lack of monitoring of falls, drowsiness and mobility changes following a medication increase," they said.
Auditors also found the facility to be routinely taking hours to respond to the call bell, with one consumer who uses it to get the attention of staff to go to the bathroom telling them they were forced to wait for 75 minutes to do so.
"This caused distress," the report reads.
In 13 days in August, the service had 274 call bells that exceeded 12 minutes, according to call bell data reviewed by the auditors.
The centre reported response times of more than an hour on six of the 14 days reviewed.
"The assessment team asked for investigation documentation for high call bells response times however the general manager said that a review had not occurred," the report reads.
Bupa resident Ross Prevett said he'd received a personal apology from centre staff, but said there were still problems at the facility.
He said he felt "relief" that his years of complaints had finally been heeded by the regulator.
"They've all woken up to the fact that they've been wrong in the past," he said.
He was one of ten consumers and ten representatives to be interviewed by the assessment team during the in-person audit, which took place between August 23 to August 25.
The auditors found that the organisation of the centre does not promote "a culture of safe, inclusive and quality care and services".
"Seven consumers and representatives interviewed said they have raised issues with the lack of staffing, food quality, and the quality of care at the service, but these have not resulted in improvements to the care and services they received," the audit reads.
One consumer and one representative said that the consumer's dietary information has been miscommunicated for years.
"The assessment team observed staff treating consumers disrespectfully demonstrating the organisation is failing to be accountable for delivery of safe quality care."
A Bupa spokesperson said the organisation had moved quickly to address the issues identified in the audit "including a change in the home's management team, reviewing all residents' clinical plans, and reviewing all of the home's processes and procedures."
"Workforce challenges are one of the biggest issues facing the aged care sector. Thankfully, we have been able to welcome new team members, including a new chef manager, with recruitment ongoing to fill gaps in our roster," the spokesperson said.
"We are communicating regularly with our residents and their families on what we have already done, and what still needs to be done to address these issues."
A 2019 in-person audit found Bupa Tamworth failed 39 of 42 standards, including clinical care, skin and wound care, bowel and behaviour management.
The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission delayed scores of audits in the region as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
