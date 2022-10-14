SEVEN new police officers will hit the beat across Oxley and New England from Monday, after graduating today.
Oxley police will get two new probationary constables, while New England will welcome five new policemen and women to the ranks.
The probationary constables graduated from the NSW Police Academy on Friday morning at a ceremony in Goulburn, after completing eight months of study at the academy.
On Monday, the officers will be shown the ropes at Oxley and New England by senior police, who will confirm which stations they will be based at.
They will then complete 12 months' on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University. After one year in the job, and if they pass all their studies, they will then be promoted to the rank of constable.
"The students have worked hard to get here - both academically and physically - and have proved their capability to take on the tasks involved in the job ahead," Acting NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said on Friday.
The seven are part of Class 355 which saw 145 probationary constables graduate - 15 of which are headed west of the Great Dividing Range to the Western Region.
"They are to be commended for pursuing a career in policing where they will make a real difference while protecting and serving our communities," Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Tool said.
