Two new police for Oxley, and five new officers headed to New England after latest class graduates in Goulburn

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 14 2022 - 1:12am, first published 1:00am
SEVEN new police officers will hit the beat across Oxley and New England from Monday, after graduating today.

