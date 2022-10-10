The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Tamworth crime: homes broken into, three cars stolen before carjacking at gunpoint in Dowe Street in Tamworth in night crime spree

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
October 10 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crime scene in Dowe Street in the Tamworth CBD where the woman was targeted. Picture by Peter Hardin

A WOMAN was carjacked at gunpoint in Tamworth in the early hours of Monday after offenders went on a spree stealing several cars and breaking into homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.