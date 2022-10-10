A WOMAN was carjacked at gunpoint in Tamworth in the early hours of Monday after offenders went on a spree stealing several cars and breaking into homes.
Police believe "a gang of young people" are behind the latest spike which saw four cars stolen across Tamworth overnight on Sunday, culminating in the carjacking in the CBD.
Three of the stolen cars have been recovered - including at least one that was torched - but the stolen Audi Q5 taken in Dowe Street at 5am is still missing.
Senior police have confirmed the stolen Audi - which drove back past the crime scene in Dowe Street where it was stolen - was goading officers into chasing it in a dangerous trend officers have seen lately.
"Police won't be engaging in those pursuits that put community safety at risk because police are concerned primarily for the safety of those occupants in the car, the officers involved and the community," Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader.
"We have seen a spike in break and enters and stolen motor vehicle activity recently, especially across Sunday night, and that culminated in the carjacking of a female in Dowe Street in the Tamworth CBD."
READ ALSO:
Police don't believe the 55-year-old woman was targeted, rather that the offenders spotted the Audi and confronted her when she parked in Dowe Street, before brandishing a gun about.
It unfolded about 5am on Monday when the two offenders demanded the keys and fled in the dark-coloured SUV, which was seen speeding and swerving through the CBD.
"We believe there is a group involved of young persons going round, opportunistically looking at houses and cars that are unlocked, and stealing their cars," Detective Darcy said.
Investigators believe the incidents are linked and were working to piece the spree together as part of the probe on Monday.
Detective Darcy said police were again pleading with locals to lock up and look out.
"Please, we urge community members to lock your homes, and lock your vehicles and keep your keys and valuables hidden to reduce the opportunity for these offenders," he said.
He made another appeal to late-night operators including service stations and fast food restaurants not to serve anyone who had their faces covered or shielded.
"We have seen instances where these offenders are driving round in the stolen cars and then they're going to service stations throughout the night looking to refuel, or to get other goods," Detective Darcy said.
"Late-night restaurant workers and service station attendants should ensure these people remove their hoodies, sunglasses and gloves, because they are concealing their faces and their hands to avoid detection."
He said anyone with information on the stolen cars is urged to contact Tamworth police, but also urged anyone to report dangerous driving behaviour to police.
"If anyone sees anyone acting suspiciously, or cars being driven in a suspicious manner, or driving dangerously, please call police immediately," Detective Darcy said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.