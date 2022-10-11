AN Audi that was used in a carjacking at gunpoint in Tamworth has been seized as police home in on those behind a crime wave through the city.
The Leader can reveal police have called in extra officers from the New England and Narrabri as they throw everything at the latest spate.
Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy said police had worked throughout the night and made several inroads into the carjacking, and break-in offences.
"We have established who is behind this offending and we are throwing all resources at this investigation," he said on Tuesday morning.
"We are building the evidence for our case so that we can apprehend the people and put them before the court."
The crime spree overnight on Sunday and into Monday saw several homes broken into across Tamworth and three cars stolen, and culminated in a 55-year-old woman being carjacked at gunpoint in Dowe Street about 5am.
The offenders stole the woman's Audi, which was seen driving dangerously and at speed through the CBD.
"We have New England detectives who have arrived in Tamworth to help us, we have detectives from Narrabri and we have Oxley detectives and the Proactive Crime Team leading our investigation," Detective Darcy said.
"We are working around the clock to build the briefs and collect the evidence."
The Audi Q5 was discovered in Illoura Street in South Tamworth on Monday night, dumped by offenders.
"That vehicle has now been seized as part of our investigation," Detective Darcy said.
"We would urge anyone that saw that dark-coloured Audi being driven in Tamworth to contact Tamworth police."
Police said on Monday the offenders in the Audi had been driving at speed across the Tamworth CBD goading officers into chasing it, in a worrying trend that they had seen recently.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
