Stolen Audi used in carjacking at gunpoint in Dowe Street Tamworth, found dumped as police call in extra resources

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 11 2022 - 4:40am, first published 12:45am
Oxley police have called in extra resources to combat the latest crime wave. Picture from file

AN Audi that was used in a carjacking at gunpoint in Tamworth has been seized as police home in on those behind a crime wave through the city.

