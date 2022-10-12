A WHITE Toyota ute has become central to a police investigation after goods were stolen in Tamworth.
Rural crime detectives are searching for the white Toyota Hilux dual cab ute which was captured on CCTV in Johnston Street in Nemingha last month.
Police said a man driving the ute was seen stealing portable sheep scales from the property about 12.27pm on September 26.
"The scales were taken from the location by a male driving a white Toyota Hilux dual cab 4WD with a tub back and black tonneau cover," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Investigators are trying to identify the man seen in the CCTV and have launched a public appeal to track him down.
Police have released images of the CCTV to try and find any public information on the vehicle, the man driving, or who might have seen the ute about that time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact rural crime investigators at Tamworth Police Station on 6768 2999.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
