The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Bruce Anthony Coss murder trial put on hold after bone fragments found consistent with DNA of Darren Royce Willis in Bingara in 2010

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 18 2022 - 5:22am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VANISHED: Darren Royce Willis was allegedly murdered in December 2010. Photo: Supplied

SKULL BONES were found at the bottom of a waterfall last month and DNA testing has revealed it's "highly probable" they belong to a man allegedly murdered in Bingara more than a decade ago.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.