TRAFFIC movements in and out of a new suburb expected to bring thousands more people to Tamworth's southern side will be reviewed, after Rodeo Drive residents made their voices heard.
Council has signed off on amendments to its Tamworth Regional Local Environment Plan (LEP), to increase the density of the new Arcadia Estate to a maximum of 10 dwellings per hectare.
Dwellings will be increased from 1,670 to as many as 2,350, with Rodeo Drive set to open for through traffic to thousands of new residents.
Despite concerns from residents, councillors unanimously supported the plan.
Councillor Bede Burke said Tamworth is experiencing growing pains, and is going to see more of it in the future.
"I think that this particular development will help alleviate some of the concerns going forward," he said.
The new estate aims to provide housing diversity to help tackle the region's housing crisis, and councillor Helen Tickle said it will be essential for the growing city.
"Arcadia Estate has been acknowledged as one vital component in the planning for the growth of Tamworth," she said.
"I support the increased diversity in housing and increased density because smaller dwellings provide more affordable homes for first home buyers and young families, people looking to downsize and retire."
Council will consider a more robust traffic plan, including a review of traffic inputs into the new estate, after concerns raised by residents on Rodeo Drive.
Resident Dean Tapp said Rodeo Drive was built as a rural road with one acre blocks, and is not suitable for the increase in traffic.
"We believe basic amenities such as street lighting, kerb and gutters are needed to bring Rodeo Drive to an acceptable standard," he said.
"We don't even have a set of lines on our street.
"Are we left to suffer the previous approved standards of Rodeo Drive and are we expected to wear the burden of the increased traffic without the proper development of our road to meet these new standards?"
Cr Mark Rodda suggested that alternative access roads be explored such as Bylong Road, Werris Creek Road or Burgmans Lane.
