GUNNEDAH has escaped another major flood after the swollen Namoi River peaked below predictions in the town on Monday night.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) confirmed on Tuesday morning the Namoi had peaked at 7.75m on Monday at about 8pm, below the major flood level.
The town had been bracing for its third major flood in a month with authorities warning the river could hit 7.90m in Gunnedah - the major flood threshold.
The State Emergency Service (SES) had been preparing for a higher peak, with locals sandbagging homes and businesses on Monday as the floodwaters inched closer to homes.
Several roads went under with the flooding, and the BoM said the Namoi remains at the moderate flood level on Tuesday morning.
At 6am, the Namoi River at Gunnedah was hovering at 7.62m and falling slowly with flooding.
The BoM said the main flood peak is now downstream of Boggabri and is expected to reach Narrabri during Wednesday.
It warned these floodwaters may also cause major flooding at Wee Waa overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Minor flooding is already occurring at Boggabri, Narrabri and Wee Waa and is likely for Bugilbone too.
The BoM said the Namoi River at Boggabri peaked at 7.32m about 9pm on Monday and on Tuesday morning was sitting at 7.27m and falling, with minor flooding.
The Narrabri Creek at Narrabri is likely to peak near 5.40m during Wednesday, with minor flooding, the BoM said.
The BoM warned the Namoi River at Wee Waa at the Glencoe gauge is likely to exceed the moderate flood level of 6.40m about 10am on Tuesday.
The agency said the river level may reach the major flood level of 6.70m overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Further Rises Possible.
On Tuesday morning, the SES said Gunnedah, Warren and Wee Waa have been impacted by floodwater again and may be isolated.
"NSW SES continues to monitor the situation and has been working with affected residents via numerous re-supply and medical evacuations," a spokesperson said.
"The SES is asking residents in these areas avoid floodwater for your safety."
On Monday, the SES confirmed a rescue aircraft is based out of Tamworth, and flood operators have been positioned out of Tamworth, Gunnedah, Narrabri and Wee Waa in preparation for what was coming.
Police rescue, as well as other officers, fire crews and surf lifesaving personnel are also on the ground.
