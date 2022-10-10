Water is roaring over the top of the Split Rock Dam wall for the first time since 2001.
As of Monday morning, there's still 2 gigalitres, or 800 Olympic swimming pools worth of water left to exit the dam, according to Water NSW.
Over 52mm of rain over the weekend brought the water atop the wall, with the dam sitting at a fraction of a per cent below capacity before the rain began.
Water NSW said the dam holds 397 gigalitres and is still at 399 gigalitres.
On the morning of October 10, Water NSW said Split Rock Dam was continuing to spill having reached 102.1 per cent capacity.
The water from Split Rock has now begun to fill Lake Keepit again, with the level back up from 89.4 per cent after water releases were halted, according to Water NSW.
"Keepit Dam releases were cut back to zero yesterday [Sunday October 9] morning to minimise the downstream flooding impacts," a Water NSW spokesperson said.
"The dam storage is currently sitting at 95 per cent of capacity and rising."
But it's only a short respite, as Water NSW said BoM forecasts will necessitate letting more water flow downstream from Monday.
"Releases have been held off for as long as possible to allow downstream tributary peaks to pass, but are forecast to be required to commence on Monday afternoon (10th October)," said the spokesperson, and the situation will continue to be monitored.
"Water NSW will assess flows and forecasts and determine any adjustments to releases over the coming days as necessary in line with BOM forecasts," the spokesperson said.
The water level at Chaffey Dam has also pushed all the way up to a peak of 103.6 following the weekend rain.
Water is now dropping back towards 102 per cent.
Local weather expert Dave Farrenden said the region should now see a little respite from the wet weather until the next cold front.
"This next weather event doesn't look too bad for us," he said.
However, he said at this stage it's hard to tell just how much rain the front will drop.
"We're looking at something next week," he said.
"But it's a bit far to start pointing the finger at how much rain it'll give us."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
