The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Truck driver flown to Tamworth hospital with serious injuries, two others taken to hospital after highway crash | Update

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:51am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the crash on the highway on Thursday morning. Picture from file
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter from Tamworth was tasked to the accident on the Newell Highway near the Pilliga Forrest. Picture by WRHS

THREE people have been rushed to hospital including a truck driver who was trapped in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.