AMA president Michael Bonning visits Tamworth, lays out $50 million fix to stop New England health system from 'collapsing'

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
September 28 2022 - 10:00am
AMA president Michael Bonning visited the New England and north west this week, talking health reform with local clinicians. Picture by Gareth Gardner

MAJOR investment in regional healthcare in the New England - including better resourcing Tamworth hospital - is urgently needed to stop the "forthcoming collapse of the regional health system".

