FORGET four seasons in one day - a person walking through Tamworth's most built up areas can feel different temperatures in a mere few minutes.
Marius Street can climb to higher temperatures than Peel Street, which runs parallel just a block away, a study commissioned by Tamworth Regional Council said.
The "urban centre" of the country music capital is a "heat island", with temperatures reaching 2.54 degrees overall above Tamworth's baseline, the study said.
But certain areas can get sweatier than others.
The exposed bitumen, few trees and dark rooves of Marius Street mean it's several degrees warmer than nearby Peel Street.
Tamworth's high street has trees forming a green tunnel along the street, with white rooves.
The Tamworth Urban Heat Island Report examined how heat builds in the CBD precinct, Bridge Street precinct and the Peel Riverside Sporting Complex.
Residential areas near Tamworth Shopping World and the nearby railroad corridor are the most severe heat islands within the core of the city.
The area on Peel Street between the crossroads of White and Bourke streets falls below the "urban heat island" threshold during the day.
But, the difference between the Bridge Street precinct and the CBD Precinct reverses at night.
The areas near Tamworth Shopping World become cooler than the CBD when darkness falls.
The Peel River, which cools the CBD down during the day, starts to warm it at night, because water is slower than air to lose its heat after sunset.
Temperatures decreased in Tamworth in the five-year period from 2018 to 2022, compared to the previous study done between 2012 and 2017.
The report explains this cooling is unusual due to recent summer seasons bringing in less than 50 per cent of the average rainfall since 1992.
These drought conditions raised the surface temperature used to define the baseline temperature.
The report recommended cooling off urban heat by greening up places, lightening roof and pavement colours, using materials that don't force water to run off, and include water features.
Council commissioned the study to understand the location and severity of heat islands within the urban core of Tamworth.
It should also provide knowledge for funding opportunities to improve the city's liveability.
The report will be considered by council at the meeting on Tuesday September 27.
Councillors will decided whether to adopt it and get started on its recommendations.
