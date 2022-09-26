WHERE'S WILLY?
That has been the question that captivated Tamworth - and beyond - during the dog's months-long journey all over Tamworth.
He's being cared for and is on the path to recovery after surviving flooding rains, freezing weather, fireworks and escaping people trying to grab him, as well as more careful plans to trap him.
READ ALSO:
Those involved - including from the Central Coast - have spoken out about the heart wrenching experience of trying to bring Willy home, but they knew they weren't barking up the wrong tree.
As Willy's tale spread far and wide, sightings were reported at golf courses, from CCTV cameras, near the airport, in the Wallamore Road area, close to the Oxley lookout, over at Calala Lane and out at Kingswood.
A map of his movements was put together.
"At first, the sightings were sporadic with no clear pattern," rescuers said.
"When he was sighted, because of how timid he was, he simply bolted."
A search and trap group noticed and efforts were ramped up to "bring this boy in".
Feed stations were set up in South Tamworth after a sighting there and a 'Missy Trap' was set.
About lunchtime on Saturday, after 104 days of worrying and hoping, Willy wandered right on in.
A GoFundMe page has been launched and had already raised more than $1100 by Monday afternoon to help with Willy's treatment.
"He is now in care and starts his long road to recovery and needs your help," the page said.
Willy had a nasty wound on his tummy and other injuries from his time on the streets.
One rescuer said she burst into tears when she realised Willy was finally safe.
"Please remember, don't chase frightened lost dogs," she said.
"Try and let them come to you.
"Our group of helpers was gradually growing and in the end we ended up with 16 and what an amazing group of people they were."
Willy was scared when he first came to Tamworth and he managed to escape his new home in less than a day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.