TERRORISM charges levelled against an East Tamworth man will head to sentencing later this year.
Wade John Homewood is set to find out his fate late in November after pleading guilty to advocating or commissioning a terrorist act.
The 38-year-old did not front Parramatta District Court on Friday when the final sentencing date was locked in after weeks of adjournments.
"It's been in [the district court] a couple of times, what's happening with it?" Judge Stephen Hanley asked.
Samantha Wood from the federal prosecuting authority, the CDPP, said lawyers had made changes to court attendance notices (CANs) which could now be given to the court.
"I have amended CANs to hand up today," she said.
She told the court it was to be filed with the consent of Tamworth defence solicitor Richard O'Halloran.
"Yes, Your Honour, thank you," Mr O'Halloran replied.
The court heard orders had already been made for lawyers on both sides to file material ahead of a sentencing hearing.
A firearms-related charge has been listed as a back-up offence by the CDPP.
Homewood was arrested at his parents' East Tamworth home on November 23 by a specialist counter-terror squad made up of Australian Federal Police, NSW Police, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the NSW Crime Commission.
Police said the squad had raided a home and two rural blocks of land as part of a months-long investigation into what investigators claimed was extremist online activity.
Items were seized for forensic examination.
The matter was moved from Tamworth for security reasons.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
