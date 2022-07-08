AN "ISOLATED" man who was living with his parents in East Tamworth when police claimed his online activity featured "nationalist and racist violent extremist messaging" has admitted to a terrorism charge in court.
Wade John Homewood, 38, appeared virtually from a high-security prison in Parramatta Local Court on Friday when his matter was committed to the district court for sentencing.
Defence solicitor Richard O'Halloran confirmed Homewood admitted to the federal charge of advocating a terrorist act or commissioning a terrorism offence.
Magistrate Peter Feather asked Homewood to confirm whether he pleaded guilty to the single charge.
"Yes," he replied from the screen.
The court heard the set of facts was still in dispute and lawyers needed to hold further talks.
Mr Feather said he was hopeful those issues could be resolved before Homewood fronted Parramatta District Court for the first time next month.
A firearms-related charge was listed as related by the Commonwealth prosecuting authority, the CDPP. The court earlier heard Homewood had a stockpile of ammunition.
One allegation of urging violence against groups and threatening good order or government was dropped.
Mr Feather asked if Homewood understood how his case was progressing.
"Yes," he said.
Homewood had previously unsuccessfully faced the unusual bail hurdle of having to prove there were exceptional circumstances in his case, due to the nature of his terrorism-related charges.
His release was formally refused on Friday.
During that earlier bail application in April, defence barrister David Barrow submitted to the court the allegations against Homewood, although "vile", were of relatively low seriousness and involved internet posts with little interaction or engagement.
Homewood was arrested at his parents' East Tamworth home on November 23 by a specialist counter-terror squad, made up of Australian Federal Police, NSW Police, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the NSW Crime Commission.
The squad had raided a home and two rural blocks of land in the weeks earlier as part of a months-long investigation into what police claimed was prolific and extremist online activity.
Police said after Homewood's arrest that officers seized electronic devices as well as handwritten and printed materials for forensic examination.
The matter was moved from Tamworth to Parramatta for security reasons.
The case was adjourned.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
