Updated

Wade John Homewood to front sentencing in district court on terrorism-related charge after East Tamworth arrest

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 8 2022 - 9:21am, first published 9:00am
AN "ISOLATED" man who was living with his parents in East Tamworth when police claimed his online activity featured "nationalist and racist violent extremist messaging" has admitted to a terrorism charge in court.

