The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

NSW Rural Fire Service opens state-of-the-art facility in Tamworth ahead of bushfire season

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated September 16 2022 - 5:58am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Take a look inside the new RFS control centre

THE decade-long dream of a purpose built Rural Fire Service centre in Tamworth has officially become a reality for emergency service volunteers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.