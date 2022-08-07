AGREED facts are yet to be settled in the case of an East Tamworth man who has admitted to a terrorism charge.
Wade John Homewood, 38, was set to be handed a sentence date in Parramatta District Court on Friday, but his matter was delayed by a month.
Advertisement
The lawyer from the Commonwealth prosecuting authority told the court four more weeks was needed.
He said the document detailing Homewood's offending still needed to be settled, but lawyers were moving closer to finalisation.
"Agreed facts have not yet been agreed," the prosecutor told the court.
Defence solicitor Richard O'Halloran dialled into court from Tamworth and said he had no objection to the delay.
Judge Stephen Hanley questioned whether Homewood should be dealt with as soon as possible because he was behind bars and bail refused.
READ ALSO:
The CDPP lawyer told him that the matter was complex.
"Given the nature of the offence ... it has been a longer process than normal," he said.
The case was adjourned to September, when it's expected a sentence date will be set.
Homewood has pleaded guilty to the charge of advocating a terrorist act or commissioning a terrorism offence.
A firearms-related charge was listed as a back-up offence by the CDPP.
Homewood was arrested at his parents' East Tamworth home on November 23 by a specialist counter-terror squad made up of Australian Federal Police, NSW Police, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the NSW Crime Commission.
Police said the squad had raided a home and two rural blocks of land as part of a months-long investigation into what investigators claimed was extremist online activity.
Police said electronics, handwritten and printed materials were seized for forensic examination.
The matter was moved from Tamworth to Parramatta for security reasons.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.