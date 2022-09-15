AN ICE dealer has been given a chance to turn his life around after finally making his way to a rehabilitation program amid COVID-19 problems in prisons.
Brady Marquett, 26, was bailed to the Balund-a drug and alcohol centre last month but was waiting behind bars for transport.
"There have been some issues," his defence solicitor Geoffrey Archer said in Tamworth Local Court this week.
"I'm reliably informed by corrective services ... that he has been moved to Balund-a."
Magistrate Mal Macpherson set the matter down for next month and said the court would "see how he's going on a monthly basis" while doing the program.
Marquett was excused from attending court but his mother was seated in the courtroom in support.
Plain clothes police arrested Marquett on the night of March 10 after they followed him along Duri Road before finding his black Holden Captiva crashed in a ditch off Warral Road in West Tamworth.
Police asked Marquett - who was a green P-plater and disqualified from driving at the time - if he was okay.
Officers noticed him pulling at a patch of long grass and a search of the spot revealed a polka dot pencil case stuffed with three golf ball-sized chunks of the drug ice.
A search of the car uncovered an iPhone on the dashboard with an app open showing Marquett had driven more than 350km and had reached a top speed of more than 187km per hour.
He was handcuffed and taken to Tamworth hospital in an ambulance, but fled with a cannula still in his arm after he was admitted as a patient.
Police investigated his whereabouts and he was charged.
Marquett has pleaded guilty to supplying a prohibited drug; driving recklessly or furiously; driving while disqualified and driving under the influence of drugs.
He will front sentencing at a later date.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
