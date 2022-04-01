The Northern Daily Leader
Exclusive

Tamworth man Wade John Homewood refused bail in court after counter-terrorism police arrested him for alleged extremist online posts

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
April 1 2022 - 6:00pm
ARRESTED: Wade John Homewood was taken into custody in November after a police investigation. Photo: NSW Police

AN "UNUSUAL" bid for bail has been refused for a man being held in a high-security prison on terrorism-related charges, after police spent months investigating alleged prolific, extremist and "vile" online posts.

