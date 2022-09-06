The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Gunnedah South Public School students head home after Year 6 excursion bus crashed in Perisher after snow day

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 6 2022 - 3:54am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SCHOOL students from Gunnedah are on their way home today after their bus crashed near Perisher last night, injuring seven.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.