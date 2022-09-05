AN ICE dealer who was given a chance to turn his life around in rehabilitation more than two weeks ago has been waiting behind bars for transport amid COVID-19.
Tamworth Local Court heard Brady Marquett was due to front court on Monday to check how he was going on bail in the facility.
But, his defence solicitor Geoffrey Archer said the 26-year-old hadn't even made it there yet.
"Unfortunately due to the administrative changes in the jails as a result of COVID, he hasn't gone there yet," Mr Archer said.
"It was just the issue of transport availability, Your Honour, that's what I'm informed."
Mr Archer told the court he was reliably informed by corrective services that the 28-year-old was on his way.
"So is Christmas ... it seems to be taking an inordinate amount of time," he said.
Magistrate Julie Soars adjourned the matter to later this month for an update.
Marquett appeared by video link from custody and was supported by his mother in the courtroom.
"Hold on because it's a very good program and you'll get there," Ms Soars told Marquett.
"Thank you," he replied.
Plain clothes police arrested Marquett on the night of March 10 after they followed him along Duri Road before finding his black Holden Captiva crashed in a ditch off Warral Road in West Tamworth.
Police asked Marquett - who was a green P-plater and disqualified from driving at the time - if he was okay.
Officers noticed him pulling at a patch of long grass and a search of the spot revealed a polka dot pencil case stuffed with three golf ball-sized chunks of the drug ice.
A search of the car uncovered an iPhone on the dashboard with an open app showing Marquett had driven more than 350km and had reached a top speed of more than 187km per hour.
He was handcuffed and taken to hospital in an ambulance, but fled with a cannula still in his arm when his arrest was lifted for treatment.
Police investigated his whereabouts and he was charged.
Marquett has pleaded guilty to supplying a prohibited drug; driving disqualified; driving recklessly or furiously; driving under the influence of drugs; and driving with illicit drugs present in his blood.
He will front sentencing at a later date.
