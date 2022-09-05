The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Court

Brady Marquett's rehabilitation bail on drug charges delayed amid COVID-19 changes in prisons

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
September 5 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth court heard the man was still on his way to rehab. File picture

AN ICE dealer who was given a chance to turn his life around in rehabilitation more than two weeks ago has been waiting behind bars for transport amid COVID-19.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.