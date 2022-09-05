A man will face court charged with murder after being extradited from Queensland following the fatal stabbing of another man in a small town in far northern NSW.
Police say they found a 32-year-old man suffering stab wounds after being called to Brown Street, Boggabilla on Friday night.
He was treated by paramedics and taken to Goondiwindi Hospital where he died.
On Saturday, Queensland police arrested a 31-year-old man over the attack at a home in the rural town of Goondiwindi.
Detectives attached to New England Police District travelled to Queensland and were granted the man's extradition to NSW at Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Monday.
He was taken to Moree Police Station in NSW and charged with murder.
Refused bail, he will appear in Moree Local Court on Tuesday.
