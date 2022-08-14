Tamworth is tipped to get one or even two NRL games in 2023, with the local host club declaring the weekend's clash a huge success for the city.
Wests Entertainment Club CEO Rod Laing said there are even hopes of two professional games for 2023.
More than 10,000 people turned out to watch what turned out to be a one-sided defeat of the home Wests Tigers team at Scully Park on Saturday, he said.
The clash with the Cronulla Sharks was the last match covered by the city's three-year contract with the Sydney club, a deal that took five years to complete due to COVID-19.
The council threw in $20,000, with the state government investing $229,136 to finance the game.
Mr Laing said both parties are keen to sign up for another term, with the NRL calling the club office early last week to keep the ball rolling.
"We're already heavily in discussions with West Tigers about renewing the contract, they're keen as mustard, we're very keen," he said.
"We're aware that there are a couple of other NRL clubs keen to chat with us, but the association we have with West Tigers is pretty rock solid. it seems to be a good fit."
Wests would be keen to host a women's game, or simply a second NRL match, he said.
But some flavour of professional sport is reportedly very likely, probably another August match, Mr Laing said.
"We're very confident that we'll reach an agreement with Wests Tigers and move forward very quickly. I know the NRL are encouraging that, so we won't muck around," he said.
"It would be great to have two. We could handle two."
In a welcome sign of local support, about 8000 members of the sell-out crowd reportedly came from the New England and North West region, according to preliminary club estimates.
Mr Laing said "the weather Gods were smiling on us" at the Saturday game, which was blessed with dry, mild and relatively windless conditions.
About five per cent of Saturday's crowd - more than 500 people - hailed from Sydney. The Hunter Valley, Newcastle and the Coffs Harbour areas were also well-represented, he said.
