Meet the latest inductee into a club steeped in history.
At the Manilla Showgrounds this month, Ethan Kelly became the newest member of the Gunnedah Bulldogs' first-grade club when he started in the second-row in a win over the Tigers.
The occasion was made more special after the 18-year-old was named players' player at the end of the contest.
Kelly said it was "definitely a pretty good honour to play first grade", adding: "It's a big step."
"I was a little bit nervous to start with," he also said. "But I got the ball from the kick-off and took the first run. That settled the nerves."
At a solid 192cm and 106kg, and with a deep voice and moustachioed appearance, Kelly presents as someone older than 18.
Following year 11, the teen left Calrossy Anglican School to start a boilermaker apprenticeship in Gunnedah, his hometown. He has made junior rep sides for both Central North rugby and Group 4.
Bulldogs coach Mick Schmiedel told Group 4 Media that Kelly "played well, but found adjusting to the intensity of first grade a struggle".
"He found the pace of the game tough to what he was used to, but did well," the veteran mentor added.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
