In a world where phrases like 'skills shortages' and 'jobs crisis' are common place, the next generation of workers are still feeling optimistic about the future.
In between sitting their HSC trial exams, Year 12 students at Calrossy Anglican School disagreed that their generation was lazy, or couldn't be bothered working.
Hoping to forge a career in vet science when she finishes school, Hannah Thurn said she couldn't wait to "broaden her horizons" and get experience in the industry.
"I'm definitely excited to be going into the workforce and helping out our economy," she said.
The soon-to-be 18 year old has already felt the pinch of staff shortages at her casual job at Manilla's Royal Pub, with a lack of bar staff and kitchen hands.
But she's taken the opportunity to upskill and secure her RSA to help out.
"This Friday I'll start in the bar," she said.
"They [boss] definitely encouraged me to get it. They're very excited now that I've got it and they're very excited I'm almost 18, so I can do some of those shifts and help get them off their feet."
Mia Geddes, who has been juggling casual jobs and school since she was 15, said her generation shouldn't be held responsible for the skills shortages.
"I don't think it's because we're lazy," she said.
"I think a majority of us do work extremely hard to get where we are."
With an international outlook on life, Mia is tossing up between a bachelor of law and criminal justice at Charles Sturt University, or a bachelor of law and global studies at Australian Catholic University.
But she said work is something she didn't want to define her life.
"I don't want to wake up and go to the same 9-5 job and only look forward to the weekends," she said.
"I'm excited to leave school and see what's out there, but I don't want to be stuck in the same thing."
Doubling as a gap year and a way to gain industry experience, Charlotte Ramsden is planning to head to the United States to work with horses.
"Probably about two years ago I found a drive to go over there and that became my aim, that's the end result I'm working towards," she said.
"I think opportunities arrive in your life and you've just got to take them with open arms and see where it can take you."
Upskilling and gaining experience before heading to university has become a popular strategy to help with the post graduate job search, with Hannah also hoping a year in the industry will give her the "drive" to get through a degree.
"I'll be using it to prepare myself for what's to come," she said.
Calrossy careers advisor Charles Impey, said this was a trend felt through the entire generation with interest in university dropping, while taking a gap year or going straight into a trade was on the uptick.
When Mr Impey first stared at Calrossy in 2016, almost 80 per cent of students went to university when they finished Year 12.
But now, it's more like 60 per cent, with only half of them actually following through with their applications and enrolments.
"An increasing number of students from here are going off to trades or permanent full-time employment when they leave school," he said.
With hiring signs masking shop windows across the region Mr Impey said the opportunities for students were "magnificent" but this would create problems for employers.
"This gives off a perception of them [young people] being lazy but they've got choice now," he said.
"If you're an employer that can't offer something that's interesting, exciting, challenging and rewarding, you'll find it hard to attract and retain staff."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
