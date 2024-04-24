Child care centre given green light, but council will look at traffic 'flow'

Child care developments continue to divide both council and community.
A development application (DA) for a new child care centre on Calala Lane sparked plenty of debate at Tuesday night's council meeting, before it was approved.
The main concern was the potential for increased traffic on one of the suburb's busiest roads and the "ill-suited" location of the centre.
Future next-door neighbour of the 120-child centre, Greg McNamara, told councillors on Tuesday night that he understands there is a growing demand for child care options in the city, but this development is in the wrong place.
"With only two access roads into Calala ... it is our belief that the amended development application will to have a significant impact along the local road network," he said.
Mr McNamara said Calala Lane is not suitable for additional vehicles during peak morning and afternoon hours.
"We observe a constant flow of traffic travelling west along Calala Lane from 7:30 to 9am weekdays," he said.
"This traffic is often stationary, extending back to 200 to 300 metres as vehicles wait to enter the roundabout at Campbell Road."
Due to the centre's close proximity to the roundabout at Campbell Road intersection, the right-hand turning lane into the centre would cause "obstruction of the roundabout and through lane", he said, and "this would impact travel times for all road users".
Stephen O'Connor, the developer of the centre, said the development meets council and state requirements.
"There has been an extensive assessment program undertaken and none of the council departments objected to this project," he said.
This is the second controversial childcare centre DA brought to councillors in just the last eight months.
Cr Phil Betts said they have to be "careful" about how they analyse and review such developments.
"We had Gorman Street in North Tamworth recently that the council has declined and we are now in the Land and Environmental Court," he said.
"That will potentially cost the community in excess of $100,000 and maybe more."
Cr Betts said they have to place these centres in accessible areas unless they want to start building them in the new Global Gateway Park industrial area.
The DA for the proposed child care centre was approved, with councillors voting 4-2.
Cr Judy Coates suggested a further review of the traffic flow along the 600-metre stretch of Calala Lane near Campbell Road, due to the existing entry points to Carinya Christian School, the Calala IGA, and an existing childcare centre.
However, Cr Stephen Mears pushed back.
He said "if they had just voted on the proposal, why would we follow it up".
Cr Coates said she just wanted to make sure the area was safe, and was not suggesting further traffic modelling or the construction of a new Calala entry point.
"Look at how the traffic moves in that space," she said.
"Could we have a marked bus lane... or make sure that there is no parking outside the existing childcare centre now.
"I do not want to make staff involved that are already truly overstretched. It is more about making a small area very safe, and I'm happy to refer it to the traffic committee."
Councillors voted to request the traffic committee conduct a review of the traffic flow on Calala Lane and the stretch that incorporates Campbell Road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.