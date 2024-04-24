The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
Council

Child care centre given green light, but council will look at traffic 'flow'

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
Updated April 25 2024 - 11:24am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calala child care centre approved by Tamworth council despite some community backlash. Picture supplied
Calala child care centre approved by Tamworth council despite some community backlash. Picture supplied

Child care developments continue to divide both council and community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.