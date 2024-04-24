The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Council

What are the biggest challenges for Tamworth's economy?

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
April 24 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council general manager Paul Bennett with Tamworth Business Chamber President Matthew Sweeney. Picture by Jonathan Hawes
Tamworth Regional Council general manager Paul Bennett with Tamworth Business Chamber President Matthew Sweeney. Picture by Jonathan Hawes

Water and housing are two of the biggest threats to Tamworth's economy, according to the local government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.