Cronulla's vaunted offence revved up potently as they blew away Wests Tigers with a four-try first-half onslaught at a packed Scully Park on Saturday night.
With rain giving way to a clear evening, and an electric atmosphere reverberating around a ground filled to capacity with more than 10,000 spectators, the third-placed Sharks led 26-6 at half-time before going on to win 36-12.
The Tigers' defence was porous in the opening 40 minutes. While the wonderfully drilled Sharks notched their third straight win to gain even more momentum three rounds out from the finals.
Cronulla coach Craig Fitzgibbon said it was "a strong performance for the most part" by his players, and the side would leave Tamworth "pleased" with their showing.
His captain, Wade Graham, said it was "wonderful" to play at pristine Scully Park.
"It's an awesome feeling bringing the NRL out here," he said. "And you seen the hill out there.
"It's really a privilege to play in front of crowds like that and locals who love the footy and don't get much of it."
Before the match started, a minute's silence was observed for rugby league great Paul Green, who died on Thursday.
When the game got under way, Cronulla struck first after No 7 Nicho Hynes grubbered close to the Tigers' tryline for No 2 Lachie Miller to score. Hynes converted from touch: 6-0.
Four minutes later, it was Sharks No 6 Braydon Trindall's turn to supply the clever grubber attacking the tryline - with centre Matt Ikuvalu pouncing. Hynes converted: 12-0.
Soon after that, the Tigers hit back when No 9 Fa'amanu Brown burrowed over from dummy half. Adam Doueihi converted from next to the uprights: 12-6 Tigers.
But that was as good as it got for the home side, with Cronulla running in back-to-back tries in the 20th minute and 22nd minute to inflate the scoreline to 24-6.
First, front-rower Royce Hunt crashed over. And then Miller flew down the touchline before kicking infield - with fullback Kade Dykes winning the race to the ball.
Hynes converted, then booted a simple penalty goal in the 35th minute to make it 26-6 at half-time.
And when big Brayden Hamlin-Uele muscled his way over the line in the 53rd minute and Hynes added the extras, Cronulla led 32-6.
The Tigers were better in the second half, but their reward was a solitary try: No 14 Fonua Pole off-loaded in a tackle to second-rower Luke Garner, who raced about 25m to score out wide in the 57th minute.
West Tigers interim coach, Brett Kimmorley, said the contest was effectively over at half-time.
"We lost it [in] the first half," he said. "They're [Cronulla] a good footy side. They're well-drilled, they're tough, they're physical.
"They played great field position in the first 20-25 minutes - or probably 40 minutes, in all honesty."
Kimmorley said the 15th-placed Tigers were "battling" and were "in a little bit of pain". The Tigers have lost back-to-back games after upsetting the Broncos in round 20.
Sharks prop Toby Rudolf suffered a suspected medial ligament injury.
SHARKS 36 (Lachie Miller, Matt Ikuvalu, Royce Hunt, Kade Dykes, Brayden Hamlin-Uele, Jesse Ramien tries; Nicho Hynes 5 goals) TIGERS 12 (Fa'amanu Brown, Luke Garner tries; Adam Doueihi 2 goals)
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
