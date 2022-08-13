The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Cronulla Sharks beat West Tigers 36-12 at Scully Park

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated August 13 2022 - 12:51pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cronulla's vaunted offence revved up potently as they blew away Wests Tigers with a four-try first-half onslaught at a packed Scully Park on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.