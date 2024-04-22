The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Education

Carinya Christian School lodges application to increase student enrolments

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
Updated April 23 2024 - 11:11am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carinya Christian School has lodged state signficant application to extend enrolment capacity by 282 spots. Picture file
Carinya Christian School has lodged state signficant application to extend enrolment capacity by 282 spots. Picture file

Is the morning traffic on Calala Lane about to become busier when it comes to morning school drop-offs?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.