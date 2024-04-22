Carinya Christian School lodges application to increase student enrolments

Is the morning traffic on Calala Lane about to become busier when it comes to morning school drop-offs?
Carinya Christian School has lodged a Statement of Environmental Effects (SEE) with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment to increase student enrolments from 750 to 1050 for its Tamworth campus located at 25 Boronia Drive, Calala.
To increase enrolment capacity would allow the school "to accommodate the growing demand for education in the Tamworth community," the report states.
The school has projected student numbers will climb to 1032 by 2032, which will accommodate the rise in population as outlined in Tamworth Regional Council's Blueprint 100.
Currently, the school has reached its full intake capacity, as its waiting lists get longer.
"[We have] an average of 14 enrolment enquiries each week for places at Carinya Christian School," the report states.
"The high level of enquiry is a clear indication that community demand is beyond the current maximum enrolment that exists and that places should be made available."
If approved, it would allow the Christian school to create an additional "educational stream" spanning from Kindergarten to Year 12.
The report states there will be "no construction work" done to the campus buildings as it is "considered satisfactory to meet this demand."
But, it recommends an increase of school car parks to 242 and the construction of a concrete median strip in Calala Lane to restrict right turns at the Raywood Drive intersection.
"The impact of restricted right-turn movements is mitigated by two nearby roundabouts," the report states.
Also, to combat the increase in noise from the kids, the school will separate future playgrounds, classrooms, and access roads from surrounding residential properties.
And include additional planting of trees and shrubs to act as a buffer from the noise.
The application to increase enrolments will available to public comment until Monday, May 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.