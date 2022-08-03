ROADS in ruins and months of radio silence from the state government has left Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins worried about the region's agricultural sector.
Without the funds to maintain the shire's road network, council submitted an application to the NSW Road Classification Review and Transfer panel back in March, in a bid to hand over the management of 195 kilometres of major roads and thoroughfares.
But five months on, council is yet to receive an answer about the fate of its road network.
Cr Doug Hawkins said with the shire a main artery for agricultural truck movements, the local economy is reliant on well kept roads.
"There's quite a substantial amount of work to maintain those roads, not to renew them but to maintain them," he said.
"We're an agricultural precinct so our livelihood depends on that."
Council is looking to transfer Coonabarabran Road, Werris Creek Road, Wallabadah Road, Linsay Gap Road, Merriwa Road, Waverly Road and Gap Road to the NSW government.
Funding from the state government is used to maintain roads, but Cr Hawkins said it was not enough for the kilometres on council's plate.
"I think common sense has got to prevail somewhere along the line," he said.
"Either the roads have got to be taken back and managed by the state, or they've got to give us the required amount of money it will take to maintain them."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway, said the government was working hard to repair roads around the state.
"Recent extreme weather events have caused havoc on our road and transport network and I've heard loud and clear from impacted communities and local councils while travelling the state, that their main priority is to repair and re-open roads," he said.
"We're not underestimating the enormity of the task ahead to get out road network, not just to where it was before the flood, but building them back better."
Cr Hawkins said with the amount of wealth the shire's roads help generate through truck movements, he hoped there would be some sort of priority awarded to the network.
"I think all things being equal, regions like ours should have the best infrastructure in the country," he said.
"Roads are a major part of our work and a major part of our income."
Applications to the independent panel are being assessed. It is expected the Regional Road Reclassification and Transfer Program will deliver its final report to the government by the end of the year.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region.
