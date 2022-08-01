THE DEFENCE and prosecution are set to hold talks in the case of a man accused of threatening the federal police officer assigned to protect MP Barnaby Joyce during the election.
Pedro De Pakas,52, fronted Tamworth Local Court in person for the first time since he was granted strict house arrest bail last month.
Advertisement
Magistrate Julie Soars asked how he was doing.
"He's here today," his defence solicitor said.
"That's always a good sign," Ms Soars replied.
The court heard De Pakas had made good connections since returning to the community after almost four months in custody.
"Well done on bail, sir, keep doing well," Ms Soars said.
His conditions were continued, including to stay at his Ebor home unless for a medical or legal appointment.
The court heard the brief of evidence against De Pakas was still being compiled, which would include videos and transcripts from the alleged roadside incident near Tamworth on April 1.
"It's not an easy matter and ... has a bit of a complex background," Ms Soars said.
READ ALSO:
The court heard the defence lawyer would make representations to the Commonwealth prosecuting authority, the CDPP, ahead of the matter's next mention later this month.
De Pakas has not yet been required to enter a plea to the charge of threatening serious harm to a Commonwealth judicial or law officer.
The court previously heard De Pakas had done a u-turn after seeing then Deputy Prime Minister Mr Joyce pulled over on the side of the New England Highway near Moonbi.
Police allege he stopped and verbally threatened harm to the Australian Federal Police officer assigned to protect the New England MP during the election campaign.
Police claim De Pakas adopted a "fighting stance" during the stoush.
He was arrested in the days following after an investigation by the specialist Operation Willmott team, which was set up to ensure the safety of candidates.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.